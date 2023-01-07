NYC Slice

Starting in 2014, I logged every slice of pizza I ate in New York City on the Instagram account NYC Slice. The results shown below are collected from 464 slices. Over an eight-year period the average price of a plain slice increased from $2.52 to $3.00. This calculation excludes dollar slices.



The most expensive was a $6.53 pepperoni slice at Artichoke Basille’s Pizza’s Times Square location, and it was fine. I did not rate the slices to avoid controversy and bribes. The biggest thing I have noticed is the decline in the amount of sauce put on slices. I’m sure this is a cost-saving measure, but the overall quality of your average slice in the city has definitely suffered. However, in no particular order, these are some of the better slices in the city.

Margherita Pizza, 163-04 Jamaica Avenue, $3.50 (up from $3.00 in 2014)

Ozone Pizzeria, 9615 Liberty Avenue, $3.00

Ciro Pizza Cafe, 862 Hugenot Avenue, $2.50

Pizza D’Amore, 208 Beach 116th St, $2.50

Sam’s Pizza, 232 W 231st Street, $3.00

PG Pizza, 904 Morris Avenue, $2.75

Joe’s Pizza, 7 Carmine St, $4.00 (up from $2.75 in 2014)

Bleecker Street Pizza, 69 7th Avenue South, $3.64 (up from $2.75 in 2014)

Pizza Place, 4024 White Plains Road, $3.25

Big John’s Pizza, 219-11 Jamaica Avenue, $2.75

Mario’s Pizzeria, 224 Dekalb Avenue, $3.00

Spent on plain slices: $955.09

Spent on dollar slices: $35.09

Spent on Pepperoni slices: $202.28

Spent on other slices: $51.76

Total spent on slices: $1244.22

The data used to create the map can be viewed here.

Map created with carto.

Logo design by Anna Pelavin.